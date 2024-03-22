Winter Storm Warning issued March 22 at 1:25PM PDT until March 24 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 6 inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, 6 to 12

inches from 6000 to 7000 feet, and 12 to 18 inches above 7000

feet. A trace to an inch of snow possible from 4500 to 5000

feet. Wind gusts of 65 to 75 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Very

strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels around 7000 feet Saturday

morning will fall to around 4500 feet early Sunday morning, then

fluctuate between 4500 to 5000 feet for Sunday afternoon and

evening.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.