Winter Storm Warning issued March 23 at 9:23PM PDT until March 24 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches from 5000 to 5500 feet, 3 to 8

inches from 5500 to 6500 feet, 8 to 12 inches from 6500 to

7500 ft, and 12 to 18 inches above 7500 feet. A trace to an

inch of snow possible from 4500 to 5000 feet. Wind gusts of 50

to 75 mph, strongest winds on the desert mountain slopes.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Very

strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels fall to 4500 and 5000 feet

late tonight and remain there through Sunday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.