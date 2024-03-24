Wind Advisory issued March 24 at 1:41PM PDT until March 24 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, Coachella Valley, San
Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of reduced visibility in the desert
from blowing dust. Strongest gusts through the San Gorgonio
Pass and on the desert slopes of the San Diego County
Mountains.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.