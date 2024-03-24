Wind Advisory issued March 24 at 5:22AM PDT until March 24 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of reduced visibility in the desert from blowing dust. Strongest gusts through the San Gorgonio Pass and on the desert slopes of the San Diego County Mountains. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph.

