Wind Advisory issued March 24 at 8:11PM PDT until March 24 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne
Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of reduced visibility in the desert
from blowing dust.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.