Winter Storm Warning issued March 24 at 1:57PM PDT until March 24 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 5000 feet. Additional snow accumulations

of 1 to 4 inches between 5000 and 7000 ft and 4 to 8 inches

above 7000 ft. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Very

strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Trace snow amounts down to 4500 ft.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.