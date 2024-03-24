Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued March 24 at 5:27AM PDT until March 24 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

12:57 PM
5:27 AM

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 5000 feet. Additional snow accumulations
of 1 to 4 inches between 5000 and 7000 ft and 4 to 10 inches
above 7000 ft. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Very
strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Trace snow amounts down to 4500 ft in the
San Bernardino Mountains.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

National Weather Service

