Winter Storm Warning issued March 24 at 9:38PM PDT until March 24 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow above 5000 feet. Additional snow accumulations
of 1 to 2 inches is possible above 5000 ft. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Very
strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Trace snow amounts down to 4500 ft.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.