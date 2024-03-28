Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 1:16PM PDT until March 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph.

* WHERE…In California, Death Valley National Park, Eastern Mojave

Desert, and Western Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Las Vegas Valley,

Southern Clark County, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon, and

Western Clark and Southern Nye County.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. Gusty winds will blow

around unsecured objects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind speeds will temporarily decrease across

the advisory area late tonight and early Friday morning then gusts

over 40 mph will develop again by Friday afternoon and continue

through Friday evening.

Use extra caution if driving high profile vehicles and motorcycles.

Secure outdoor objects.