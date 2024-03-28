Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 1:24PM MST until March 29 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For tonight, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50
mph expected. For Friday, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Salton Sea, Western Imperial County and Imperial
Valley.
* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon
to 2 AM PDT Friday. For the second Wind Advisory, from 2 PM to
11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne. Blowing dust may impact visibility.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.