Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 1:24PM MST until March 29 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…For tonight, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50

mph expected. For Friday, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Salton Sea, Western Imperial County and Imperial

Valley.

* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon

to 2 AM PDT Friday. For the second Wind Advisory, from 2 PM to

11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured

objects may become airborne. Blowing dust may impact visibility.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.