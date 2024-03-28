Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 12:59PM PDT until March 29 at 1:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph.
* WHERE…In California, Death Valley National Park, Eastern Mojave
Desert, and Western Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Las Vegas Valley,
Southern Clark County, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon, and
Western Clark and Southern Nye County.
* WHEN…Until 1 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. Gusty winds will blow
around unsecured objects.
Use extra caution when driving high profile vehicles and
motorcycles. Secure outdoor objects.