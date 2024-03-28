Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 7:41PM PDT until March 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…In California, Death Valley National Park, Eastern Mojave
Desert, and Western Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Las Vegas Valley,
Southern Clark County, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon, and
Western Clark and Southern Nye County.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. Gusty winds will blow
around unsecured objects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind speeds will temporarily decrease across
the advisory area through early Friday morning then gusts over 40
mph will develop again by Friday afternoon and continue through
Friday evening.
Use extra caution if driving high profile vehicles and motorcycles.
Secure outdoor objects.