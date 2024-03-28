Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 7:41PM PDT until March 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Cadiz Basin and Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…From 2 PM to 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. Gusty winds will blow
around unsecured objects.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.