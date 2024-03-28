Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 9:47PM PDT until March 30 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph below the San Gorgonio
Pass.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego
County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Friday to 7 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Reduced visibility in areas of blowing dust and sand.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.