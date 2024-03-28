Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 9:47PM PDT until March 30 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph below the San Gorgonio

Pass.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego

County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Friday to 7 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Reduced visibility in areas of blowing dust and sand.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.