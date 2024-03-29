Lake Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 10:43PM PDT until March 30 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will be lighter overnight before picking back up Saturday morning and then decreasing again Saturday afternoon. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.