Lake Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 10:43PM PDT until March 30 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE…Lake Mead, Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PDT /2 PM MST/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will be lighter overnight before
picking back up Saturday morning and then decreasing again
Saturday afternoon.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.