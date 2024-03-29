Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 10:43PM PDT until March 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
Winds had decreased this evening, so the Wind Advisory will be
allowed to expire.
Winds had decreased this evening, so the Wind Advisory will be
allowed to expire.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.