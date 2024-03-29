Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 12:41AM PDT until March 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Cadiz Basin and Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. Gusty winds will blow
around unsecured objects.
Use extra caution if driving high profile vehicles and motorcycles.
Secure outdoor objects.