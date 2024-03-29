Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 12:41AM PDT until March 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
today at 8:57 AM
Published 12:41 AM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Cadiz Basin and Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. Gusty winds will blow
around unsecured objects.
Use extra caution if driving high profile vehicles and motorcycles.
Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content