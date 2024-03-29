Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 1:54AM MST until March 29 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Western
portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Eastern portion of
Joshua Tree National Park, Chuckwalla Mountains, Southeastern
Imperial County, Chiriaco Summit, Palo Verde Valley and
Chuckwalla Valley.
* WHEN…From 2 PM MST /2 PM PDT/ this afternoon to 11 PM MST
/11 PM PDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.