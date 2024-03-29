Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 1:56PM PDT until March 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph.

* WHERE…In California, Death Valley National Park, Eastern Mojave

Desert, and Western Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Las Vegas Valley,

Southern Clark County, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon, and

Western Clark and Southern Nye County.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. Gusty winds will blow

around unsecured objects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds have decreased early this morning, but

gusts over 40 mph will develop again by this afternoon and

continue through this evening.

Use extra caution if driving high profile vehicles and motorcycles.

Secure outdoor objects.