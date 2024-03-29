Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 1:59PM PDT until March 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego
County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.