Winter Storm Warning issued March 29 at 1:54PM PDT until March 31 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 5000 feet. Blizzard conditions

possible, especially on Saturday morning when winds will be

highest.

*1 to 3 inches from 4500 to 5000 feet.

*3 to 6 inches from 5000 to 5500 feet.

*6 to 12 inches from 5500 to 6000 feet.

*1 to 2 feet from 6000 to 7000 feet.

*As much as 3 to 4 feet on the higher peaks above 8500 feet.

*Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 1 AM Saturday to 6 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most widespread and heaviest snowfall

is expected on Saturday. Snow will taper off Sunday night, but

may linger into Monday. The snow level will rise to 5500 to 6000

feet for early Saturday morning, fall to around 4500 to 5000

feet for Saturday night, then fluctuate around 5000 to 6000

feet on Sunday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.