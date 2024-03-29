Winter Storm Warning issued March 29 at 9:36PM PDT until March 31 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 5000 feet. Strong winds,

blowing snow and low visibility, especially Saturday morning

when winds will be highest.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 1 AM Saturday to 6 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most widespread and heaviest snowfall

is expected on Saturday. Snow will taper off Sunday night. The

snow level near 6000 feet early Saturday morning will fall to

between 4500 to 5000 feet Saturday night, then fluctuate between

5000 to 6000 feet on Sunday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.