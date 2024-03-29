Winter Weather Advisory issued March 29 at 1:54PM PDT until March 31 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected above 5000 feet.

*1 to 3 inches from 5000 to 5500 feet.

*3 to 6 inches from 5500 to 6000 feet.

*6 to 18 inches from 6000 to 7000 feet.

*As much as 2 on the higher peaks above 8000 feet.

*Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Saturday to 6 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most widespread and heaviest snowfall

is expected on Saturday. Snow will taper off Sunday night, but

may linger into Monday. The snow level will rise to 5500 to 6000

feet for early Saturday morning, fall to around 4500 to 5000

feet for Saturday night, then fluctuate around 5000 to 6000

feet on Sunday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.