Winter Weather Advisory issued March 29 at 9:36PM PDT until March 31 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Published 9:36 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected above 5000 feet.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Saturday to 6 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most widespread and heaviest snowfall
is expected on Saturday. Snow will taper off Sunday night, but
may linger into Monday. The snow level will rise 6000 feet
early Saturday morning, fall to around 4500 to 5000 feet for
Saturday night, then fluctuate around 5000 to 6000 feet on
Sunday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

National Weather Service

