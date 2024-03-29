Winter Weather Advisory issued March 29 at 9:36PM PDT until March 31 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most widespread and heaviest snowfall is expected on Saturday. Snow will taper off Sunday night, but may linger into Monday. The snow level will rise 6000 feet early Saturday morning, fall to around 4500 to 5000 feet for Saturday night, then fluctuate around 5000 to 6000 feet on Sunday. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

