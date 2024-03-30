Winter Storm Warning issued March 30 at 1:01PM PDT until March 31 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 5000 feet. Additional snow accumulations

of 1 to 3 inches from 5000 to 5500 feet, 3 to 6 inches from

5500 to 6000 feet, 6 to 12 inches from 6000 to 6500 feet, 12 to

18 inches from 6500 to 7000 feet, with 1 to 2 feet on the higher

peaks above 8500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.