Winter Storm Warning issued March 30 at 4:36AM PDT until March 31 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3

to 6 inches from 5000 to 5500 feet, 6 to 12 inches from 5500 to

6000 feet, 12 to 18 inches from 6000 to 6500 feet, 18 to 24

inches from 6500 to 7000 feet, with 2 to 3 feet on the higher

peaks above 8500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most widespread and heaviest snowfall

will occur today. Snow will taper off Sunday night. The snow

level, near 6000 feet this morning, will fall to between 4500

to 5000 feet tonight, then fluctuate between 5000 to 6000 feet

on Sunday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.