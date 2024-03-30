Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 4:36AM PDT until March 31 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches is expected from 5000 to 5500 feet, 3 to 6 inches from

5500 to 6000 feet, 6 to 18 inches from 6000 to 7000 feet, and up

to 2 feet on the highest peaks above 8000 feet. Winds could gust

as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most widespread and heaviest snowfall

will occur today. Snow will taper off Sunday night. The snow

level, near 6000 feet this morning, will fall to between 4500 to

5000 feet tonight, then fluctuate between 5000 to 6000 feet on

Sunday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.