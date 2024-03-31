Winter Storm Warning issued March 31 at 1:35PM PDT until March 31 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow above 5000 feet. Additional snow accumulations up to

1 inch above 5000 feet, 1 to 3 inches above 6000 feet, and 2 to

4 inches above 7000 feet.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Snow and ice covered roads may lead to slick roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will diminish tonight. Slight chance

of light snow on Monday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.