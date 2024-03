* WHAT…Snow above 5000 feet. Additional snow accumulations up to

1 inch above 5000 feet, 2 to 6 inches above 6000 feet, and 5 to

8 inches above 7000 feet.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Snow and ice covered roads.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.