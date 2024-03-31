Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 1:35PM PDT until March 31 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow above 5000 feet. Additional snow accumulations up to

1 to 2 inches above 5000 feet, and 2 to 4 inches above 7000

feet.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Snow and ice covered roads may lead to slick roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will diminish tonight. Slight chance

of light snow on Monday, best chance in San Diego County.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.