High Wind Warning issued April 3 at 1:04PM PDT until April 5 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 to 75 mph
expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and along Interstate 10.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to midnight PDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles
along Interstate 10 and State Route 62.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds are expected on Friday as well,
though not as strong.
Use caution if you must drive. Secure any outdoor property.

National Weather Service

