High Wind Warning issued April 3 at 9:55PM PDT until April 5 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 to 75 mph

expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and along Interstate 10.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to midnight PDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles

along Interstate 10 and State Route 62.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds are expected on Friday as

well, though not as strong.

Use caution if you must drive.