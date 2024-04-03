High Wind Warning issued April 3 at 9:55PM PDT until April 5 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 to 75 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and along Interstate 10.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles
along Interstate 10 and State Route 62.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds are expected on Friday as
well, though not as strong.
Use caution if you must drive.