Wind Advisory issued April 3 at 1:04PM PDT until April 5 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

Locally higher near the mountain foothills on Thursday afternoon

in Lucerne Valley.

* WHERE…San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys,

Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds are expected on Friday as well,

though not as strong.

Use caution if you must drive. Secure any outdoor property.