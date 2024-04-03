Wind Advisory issued April 3 at 2:00AM PDT until April 5 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, and Western Mojave
Desert.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Thursday to 5 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.