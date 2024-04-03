Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued April 3 at 9:55PM PDT until April 5 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

April 4, 2024 5:12 AM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.
Locally higher near the mountain foothills on Thursday
afternoon in Lucerne Valley.

* WHERE…San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys,
Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds are expected on Friday as
well, though not as strong.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

