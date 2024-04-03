Winter Storm Warning issued April 3 at 9:54PM PDT until April 5 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 5000 feet, heaviest on
Friday. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches near 4,500
feet, 4 to 6 inches near 6,000 feet and 6 to 8 inches near
7,000 feet. Snow may accumulate down to 3,000 feet. Winds
gusting 45 to 65 mph, highest on Thursday.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially along
Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds
could cause extensive tree damage; outdoor property may be
damaged.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.