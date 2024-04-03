Winter Storm Warning issued April 3 at 9:54PM PDT until April 5 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 5000 feet, heaviest on

Friday. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches near 4,500

feet, 4 to 6 inches near 6,000 feet and 6 to 8 inches near

7,000 feet. Snow may accumulate down to 3,000 feet. Winds

gusting 45 to 65 mph, highest on Thursday.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially along

Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds

could cause extensive tree damage; outdoor property may be

damaged.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.