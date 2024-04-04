Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued April 4 at 12:49PM PDT until April 5 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

today at 8:27 PM
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau,
Northwest Deserts, Northeast Clark County, Las Vegas Valley,
and Southern Clark County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.

