Wind Advisory issued April 4 at 3:17AM PDT until April 5 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

today at 11:27 AM
Published 3:17 AM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, and Western Mojave
Desert.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

