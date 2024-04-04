Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 4 at 4:06AM PDT until April 5 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Published 4:06 AM

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds are expected for Friday
afternoon and evening as well, though not as strong.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content