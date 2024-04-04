Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 4 at 4:06AM PDT until April 5 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 11:27 AM
Published 4:06 AM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From noon today to noon PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds are expected for Friday
afternoon and evening as well, though not as strong.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content