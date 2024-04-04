Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued April 4 at 8:49PM PDT until April 5 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

April 5, 2024 4:12 AM
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Through to 11 PM Friday.

* IMPACTS…Blowing dust and sand will reduce visibility. Gusty
winds could blow around unsecured objects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds are expected Friday afternoon
and evening as well, though not as strong.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

