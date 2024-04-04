Wind Advisory issued April 4 at 8:49PM PDT until April 5 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…Through noon Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Blowing dust and sand.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty west winds are also forecast Friday
afternoon and evening, though not as strong.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.