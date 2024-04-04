Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued April 4 at 1:01PM PDT until April 5 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

April 4, 2024 8:27 PM
* WHAT…Snow expected, heaviest Friday into Friday evening.
Snowfall of 2 to 4 inches from 4000 to 5000 feet, 4 to 8 inches
from 5000 to 6000 feet, and 8 to 12 inches from 6000 to 7500
feet with locally greater amounts on the higher peaks. Winds 20
to 30 mph, gusting 50 to 60 mph at times, strongest this
evening.

* WHERE…Mountains in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 11 PM Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel on snow and ice could be very difficult,
especially along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

National Weather Service

