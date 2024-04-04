Winter Storm Warning issued April 4 at 3:57AM PDT until April 5 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected, heaviest on Friday into Friday
evening. Snowfall of 2 to 4 inches from 4000 to 5000 feet, 4 to
8 inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, and 8 to 12 inches from 6000 to
7500 feet with locally greater amounts on the higher peaks.
Winds gusting as high as 65 mph, strongest for late this
afternoon into this evening.
* WHERE…Mountains in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially along
Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very
strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.