Winter Storm Warning issued April 4 at 3:57AM PDT until April 5 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected, heaviest on Friday into Friday

evening. Snowfall of 2 to 4 inches from 4000 to 5000 feet, 4 to

8 inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, and 8 to 12 inches from 6000 to

7500 feet with locally greater amounts on the higher peaks.

Winds gusting as high as 65 mph, strongest for late this

afternoon into this evening.

* WHERE…Mountains in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially along

Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very

strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.