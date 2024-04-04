Winter Storm Warning issued April 4 at 8:48PM PDT until April 5 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected, heaviest Friday into Friday evening.

Snowfall of 2 to 4 inches from 4000 to 5000 feet, 4 to 8

inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, and 8 to 12 inches from 6000 to

7500 feet with locally greater amounts on the higher peaks.

Winds 20 to 30 mph, gusting 50 to 60 mph at times, strongest

this evening.

* WHERE…Mountains in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 11 PM Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel on snow and ice could be very difficult,

especially along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.