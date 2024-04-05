Winter Storm Warning issued April 5 at 3:37AM PDT until April 5 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Snowfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected from

4000 to 5000 feet, 4 to 8 inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, 8 to 12

inches from 6000 to 7500 feet with locally greater amounts on

the higher peaks. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.

* WHERE…Mountains in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.