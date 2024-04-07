Lake Wind Advisory issued April 7 at 11:50PM PDT until April 9 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
Strongest winds are expected to be focused from Lake Mohave to
Lake Havasu.
* WHERE…Lake Mead, Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.
* WHEN…From 7 AM PDT /7 AM MST/ Monday to 5 PM PDT /5 PM MST/
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.