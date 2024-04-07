Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Lake Wind Advisory issued April 7 at 11:50PM PDT until April 9 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
Strongest winds are expected to be focused from Lake Mohave to
Lake Havasu.

* WHERE…Lake Mead, Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.

* WHEN…From 7 AM PDT /7 AM MST/ Monday to 5 PM PDT /5 PM MST/
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

