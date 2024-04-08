Lake Wind Advisory issued April 8 at 11:53AM PDT until April 9 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

Strongest winds are expected to be focused from Lake Mohave to

Lake Havasu.

* WHERE…Lake Mead, Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT /5 PM MST/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create

hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wave heights 1 to 2 feet.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.