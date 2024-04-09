Lake Wind Advisory issued April 9 at 12:47AM PDT until April 9 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Strongest winds are expected from Cottonwood Cove southward to
Lake Havasu.
* WHERE…Lake Mead, Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT /5 PM MST/ this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.