Wind Advisory issued April 9 at 2:51AM PDT until April 9 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills and Orange County
Inland Areas.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs and palm frondes could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.